Montana native Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators to battle Vegas Golden Knights on MTN channel Friday

NHL defenseman and Montana native Jake Sanderson and his Ottawa Senators will be featured on the MTN channel Friday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights in a game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Senators have a 4-2-0 record and eight points, and entered Thursday in a tie for second place in the Atlantic division. Vegas is 4-2-1 with nine points, good for second place in the Pacific division. Faceoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time.

Scripps Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Golden Knights and airs non-nationally exclusive games on the MTN channel in Montana.

Sanderson, 22, was born in Whitefish in 1993, and while there played for the Glacier Avalanche of the Glacier Hockey Association. His family moved to Calgary, Alberta, when he was 12. Sanderson's father Geoff scored 355 goals in 17 NHL seasons.

At 15 Sanderson appeared with the Edge School Hockey Academy in Calgary in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League before moving on to the U.S. National Development Program in Plymouth, Mich.

Sanderson played collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He was drafted fifth overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Sanderson was named to the NHL's All-Rookie first team following the 2022-23 season, and was signed to an eight-year $64 million contract with the club on Sept. 6, 2023.

Through six games this season, Sanderson has one goal and six assists and 13 shots on goal.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to watch.

