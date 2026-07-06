Montana Mile, Montana 100 lineups set for Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies

BILLINGS — The fields for the Montana Mile and Montana 100, the two races that will kick off the 2026 Big Sky State Games, were announced Monday.

Both races will be part of the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies, which will take play Friday, July 17, at Lockwood High School.

The Montana Mile is one of the most anticipated events of the Opening Ceremonies and features some of the state's fastest high school, college and post-collegiate milers. The 2026 races, which are scheduled to take place at approximately 8:15-8:30 p.m., will be the 35th race for the men and 27th for the women.

Jackson Wilson and Sage Brooks won the men's and women's races in 2025.

The Montana 100 is returning for the second year. Those races are scheduled to run at approximately 8-8:30 p.m. before the Montana Mile.

Kaimea Dalke and Zach Merrifield won the inaugural Montana 100s in 2025.

Lineups for the 2026 races are below.

Montana Mile

Men: Anthony Ackerman, Glendive/Black Hills State; Ase Ackerman, Glendive/Montana State Billings; Benonaiah Bird, Hardin High School; Bryon Fanning, Three Forks/Montana Tech; Tyler Inabnit, Missoula/Montana Tech; Thomas Oylear, Ashland/Black Hills State; Auston Schellig, Joliet/Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Owen Smith, Billings/Montana State University; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman/University of Montana; Peyton Summers, Wolf Point/Dawson Community College; Caleb Tomac, Havre/Rocky Mountain College.

Women: Jane Allen, Billings West High School; Karis Brightwings-Pease, Billings Central Catholic High School; Kamryn Comba, Idaho Falls/Montana Tech; Mary Felig, Broadus/Montana State Billings; Ava Greenwell, Billings/Colorado Christian; Natalie Hodgskiss, Choteau High School; Addison Kegel, Billings Central Catholic High School; Ali Keith, Billings/California State University-Monterey Bay; Gracyn Rock, Billings/Montana State Billings.

Montana 100

Men: Jaxon Allery, Missoula/Montana Tech; Ian Bullard, Missoula Hellgate High School; Elijah Gibson, Billings West High School; Tyler Grenier, Livingston/Montana State Billings; Dawson Hammond, Malta/University of Montana; Ryan LaMere, Billings/Rocky Mountain College; John Roberts, Billings/Montana State Billings; Brayden Zikmund, Manhattan High School.

Women: Nora Allen, Billings West High School; Charlize Davis, Billings/Rocky Mountain College; Iris Hancock, Bozeman; Madigan Hurlbert, Florence-Carlton High School; Ayla Janzen, Twin Bridges/Montana Tech; Maya Noble, Three Forks High School; Emery Peel, Billings/Montana Tech; Sydney Sprenger, Shepherd High School.