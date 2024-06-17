Missoula's Katharine Berkoff wins 100 backstroke heat at Olympic Swim Trials to advance to finals

INDIANAPOLIS — Missoula native Katharine Berkoff has the second-fastest qualifying time after the women's 100-meter backstroke preliminary heats Monday at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Berkoff, a Hellgate High School graduate who just completed her final season of collegiate eligibility at North Carolina State, won her heat with a time of 58.09 seconds. Regan Smith, the American record holder in the event, posted the fastest time in the prelims at 57.93 seconds.

Smith, Berkoff and the 14 other qualifiers will compete in the 100-meter backstroke finals on Tuesday. The top 10 qualifiers each recorded times faster than one minute Monday.

Berkoff is also competing in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle races this week. The 100 freestyle prelims are Tuesday, and the 50 freestyle prelims are Saturday.

Berkoff had a decorated career at North Carolina State, setting the school record in seven events, winning five national championships and becoming a 30-time All-American. In 2024, she was the NCAA champion in the 100 backstroke and an All-American in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay.

Berkoff is one of two Montanans swimming at this year's Olympic Trials. Liam Kerns of Billings swam in the men's 100-meter breaststroke prelims on Saturday.