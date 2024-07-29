Missoula's Katharine Berkoff swims fastest time in prelims at 2024 Paris Olympics to advance to semifinals

NANTERRE, France — Missoula native Katharine Berkoff will take the fastest qualifying time into the semifinals of the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning her preliminary heat early Monday at Paris La Defense Arena.

Berkoff, a Missoula Hellgate High graduate who competed collegiately at North Carolina State, won Monday's third heat with a time of 57.99 seconds. Fellow American Regan Smith recorded the second-fastest qualifying time at 58.45 seconds in the fifth heat.

Smith is the world record-holder in the event after swimming to a 57.13-second time at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. Australia's Kaylee McKeown is the Olympic record-holder with a time of 57.47 seconds. McKeown won her heat Monday with a time of 58.48 seconds to post the third-fastest qualifying time for the semifinals.

Berkoff easily won her heat Monday, swimming the first 50 meters in 28.14 seconds en route to winning the race by more than one second. Emma Terebo of France placed second in 59.10 seconds.

The two semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday. Berkoff will compete against McKeown and Terebo in the second semifinal, while Smith will headline the first semifinal.

The eight fastest times from the semifinals will qualify for the final, which will take place at 12:56 p.m. Mountain Time on Tuesday.