Missoula's Katharine Berkoff captures gold at World Aquatics Championships

Associated Press
Missoula's Katharine Berkoff celebrates after winning gold medal in the women's 50-meter backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
Katharine Berkoff
MISSOULA — Katharine Berkoff, a Missoula native, captured a gold medal Thursday in the 50-meter backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Berkoff, who won a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke on Tuesday, prevailed in the 50-meter finals with a time of 27.08 seconds, outpacing fellow American Regan Smith (27.25 seconds) and third-place Letian Wan of China (27.3).

The 24-year-old Berkoff qualified for the finals with her performance in the semis on Wednesday; she took second in her heat behind English swimmer Lauren Cox. Berkoff finished in 27.34 seconds while Cox won the heat with a time of 27.26.

Berkoff, a highly decorated swimmer from Montana, won a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics and helped the United States women's 4x100-meter medley relay team to a gold medal.

In high school, Berkoff won 14 individual state championships while at Missoula Hellgate and then competed in college at North Carolina State. She was a 30-time All-American and five-time NCAA champion for the Wolfpack.

