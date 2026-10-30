Missoula's Katharine Berkoff breaks world record in 50-meter backstroke

MISSOULA — Katharine Berkoff, a Missoula native who has developed into one of the top female swimmers in the world, broke the world record in the 50-meter backstroke Thursday at the 2026 USA Swimming Short Course World Championship Trials in Westmont, Ill.

These trials serve as a selection meet for the 2026 Short Course World Championships which will be held Dec. 1-6 in Beijing, China. Short course meets are held in 25-meter pools rather than 50-meter pools used at the Olympics and other major meets.

Berkoff, 25, finished Thursday's 50m backstroke in 25.21 seconds to claim her first world record. USA teammate Regan Smith previously held the record of 25.23 seconds.

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"This has been a goal for a long time, so I am just really grateful to take this step toward my larger goals," Berkoff told USA Swimming. "This is my first individual world record, so I am really happy to have the opportunity to represent the United States.

"This is another step toward what I want, and I have been so close for so long. I feel like I am slowly chipping away every year, and it feels good to keep making steps forward. Even sometimes when the progress feels slow, it's good to be patient."

The 50m back will be contested for the first time at the LA 2028 Olympics.

Berkoff also placed third in the 100m back prelims on Thursday to qualify for the final in the event, which is scheduled for 4:14 p.m. Mountain time Thursday. Berkoff swam a 55.55 in the prelims, behind Smith's 54.75 and Claire Curzan's 55.49.

Curzan finished second to Berkoff in the 50m back, but Smith did not swim in the event.

Berkoff won a bronze medal in the 100m back at the Paris Olympics in 2024. She added a world title in the 50m back in 2025 and won the 100m back at the Pan Pacific Championships this past August.