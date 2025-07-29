Missoula's Katharine Berkoff adds bronze medal at World Aquatics Championship

MISSOULA — Missoula native Katharine Berkoff won a bronze medal in the women's 100-meter backstroke Tuesday at the World Aquatics Championship in Singapore.

Berkoff, who also won a bronze medal in the event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, placed third in Tuesday's finals with a time of 58.15 seconds. Kaylee McKeown of Australia took gold with a course-record time of 57.16 seconds, and American Regan Smith was second in 57.35.

Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff take silver and bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke. 🥈🥉



📺: Peacock | #AQUASingapore25 pic.twitter.com/Dudjl0VEaF — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2025

Berkoff, 24, qualified for the final by winning her semifinal heat with a time of 58.79 seconds on Monday. She had the fourth-fastest qualifying time for the final behind Smith, McKeown and Canadian Kylie Massie, who all swam in Monday's other semifinal heat.

Berkoff will compete later Tuesday in the prelims of the 50-meter backstroke. The semifinals of the 50 backstroke are scheduled for Wednesday and the finals for Thursday.

Berkoff is one of the best swimmers ever to come out of Montana. She won 14 individual high school state championships while at Missoula Hellgate and then competed in college at North Carolina State. She was a 30-time All-American and five-time NCAA champion for the Wolfpack.