Missoula native Katharine Berkoff advances in U.S. Swim Trials qualifying

OMAHA, Neb. -- Missoula native Katharine Berkoff will swim in the semifinals of the women's 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Monday.

Berkoff, a Missoula Hellgate graduate now swimming collegiately at North Carolina State, tied for the second-fastest time in the preliminary heats of the 100-meter backstroke earlier on Monday. She finished in 58.88 seconds, tying with Rhyan White. Regan Smith posted the fastest qualifying time on Monday, finishing her heat in 58.35 seconds.

The 16 fastest qualifiers advanced to the semifinals, which are scheduled for later Monday. Berkoff will swim in the first semifinal.

The women's 100 backstroke final is on Tuesday. The top two swimmers in the event will represent the United States at this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this summer.

Berkoff, who will also swim in the 200 backstroke on Friday, and Billings natives Ethan Harder and Peter Thompson are competing in Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Wave II started on Sunday and runs through June 20. Butte native Catherine Russo competed in Wave I, which took place earlier this month.

Harder competed in the men's 100-meter backstroke on Monday, placing 51st with a time of 56.22 seconds. Harder, who swims collegiately at the University of Texas, is also scheduled to compete in the men's 200 butterfly on Tuesday and the men's 200 backstroke on Thursday.

Berkoff has already had a decorated swimming career, and is the World University Games and Junior Pan Pacific Championships record holder in the 100-meter backstroke, according to her NC State bio.

As a freshman during the coronavirus-shortened season in 2019-20, Berkoff earned All-American status in five events. She added seven All-American accolades in 2021, winning NCAA championships in the 100 backstroke, 400 medley relay and 200 medley relay with the Wolfpack. Berkoff is a two-time ACC champion in the 100 backstroke.