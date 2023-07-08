Missoula Mavericks win weekend Legion series over Great Falls Chargers

GREAT FALLS — Two days and three games later, the Missoula Mavericks beat out the Great Falls Chargers during a weekend American Legion baseball series in the Electric City.

The Chargers opened up the series with a convincing 10-3 win Friday afternoon, but the Mavericks responded in the second game of the doubleheader with a 2-1 victory.

Heading into Saturday afternoon, the series was tied at one apiece and they would settle the tiebreaker on the big field at Centene Stadium. It took three innings for either team to put up a run, but the Mavericks got hot and tallied three runs by the end of the half inning.

They’d follow up that act in the fourth inning with the addition of three more runs to go ahead 6-0.

The Chargers were showing signs of life in the bottom of the sixth as they trailed 8-0 but they loaded the bases with one out. After having a run walked in, Mason Davis cranked one into center field to drive in another run, bringing the deficit to 8-2 before the Mavericks came up with the final two outs of the inning.

Missoula failed to add any runs in the top of the seventh but its defense held strong in the bottom of the inning to close out the game 8-2.

