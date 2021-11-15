Minor league hockey headed to Billings

BILLINGS - Professional hockey is coming to Billings, according to a media release dispersed on Monday.

Pick 6 Entertainment, LLC, the same group that announced on April 30 it's bringing an Indoor Football League team to Billings, has partnered with the Western Professional Hockey League (WPHL), and will introduce plans for a Billings team at a 2 p.m. media conference on Friday, according to the release. Local hockey fans are also invited to attend a social with refreshments starting at 1:30 p.m at TDS Fiber.

According to its website, the Single A WPHL currently consists of one team, the Las Vegas Millionairs, which was the league's first signing on July 20.

"Pick 6 Entertaiment, LLC, and the WPHL are excited to introduce a new team, league and plans to the Billings community," the release stated.

The WPHL previously staged minor league hockey from 1996-2001, mostly in the south, before merging with the Central Hockey League. Teams were based in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and New Mexico. The WPHL started with six teams in the 1996–97 season and grew to 18.

