Merja brothers put on robotics fundraiser with Mud Bog race in Sun River

SUN RIVER — The Sun River Mud Bog is back this weekend today and tomorrow in its fundraising efforts for the Sun River valley robotics team.

“So today is very fun and we hope to put on a good show for the audience and raise a little bit of money for the local robotics team,” lead instructor for the robotics team, Chuck Merja said.

The sport consists of various souped of vehicles such as trucks, ATV’s and tractors propelling themselves through sand and wet mud making for quite a spectacle.

“It's an exciting thing to see the dirty and mud flying as high as the trees when you're looking from on top of the bench here,” lead organizer for the event, Elliot Merja said

The brothers started this event almost 12 years ago and started raising money for the local volunteer fire fighter department. Now their efforts have focused more to the local robotics club who has won an impressive three of the last seven world championships in the FIRST robotics competition.

The Mud Bog continues tomorrow in Sun River at the Merja family farm with the final two events starting 12 p.m.

