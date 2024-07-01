Mark Messmer wins Missoula Marathon for fifth time

MISSOULA — Mark Messmer is the 2024 Missoula Marathon winner.

This is the fifth time that Messmer has won the race.



The 31-year-old Messmer, a Missoula Sentinel graduate now of Castle Rock, Colorado, finished at 2:21:32.88.

