Mark Messmer wins Missoula Marathon for fifth time

Mark Messmer
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jun 30, 2024

MISSOULA — Mark Messmer is the 2024 Missoula Marathon winner.

This is the fifth time that Messmer has won the race.

The 31-year-old Messmer, a Missoula Sentinel graduate now of Castle Rock, Colorado, finished at 2:21:32.88.

Watch Mark Messmer discussing his 2024 win below:

Mark Messmer talks about winning 2024 Missoula Marathon

Watch MTN's special coverage from the finish line of the Missoula Marathon below.

SPECIAL REPORT: Live from the 2024 Missoula Marathon

