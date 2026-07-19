'Locked in': Kalispell's Autumn Blankenship selected for USA Softball All-American Games

KALISPELL — Most days, you can find Autumn Blankenship at the softball fields in Kalispell refining her skills with her parents.

For most 12-year-olds, that work ethic does not come easy. But Blankenship has had that attitude toward the game since moving to Kalispell four years ago.

WATCH THE STORY:

'Locked in': Kalispell's Autumn Blankenship selected for USA Softball's All-American Games

“I just fell in love with the game up here,” Blankenship said. “I wanted to work more because there were some other talented girls, and I wanted to be at their level and over their level.”

It was that love for the game that inspired Blankenship and her family to drive 10 hours to Everett, Wash., for a chance to represent the Northwest USA softball team.

After a long tryout and six weeks of waiting, she was selected to play in the All-American tournament Aug. 3-8 in Oklahoma City.

“I mean, I was locked in,” Blankenship said. “I was pretty serious about it and kind of quiet because I was focusing.”

To her family, it was no surprise she made the team after seeing how much work Blankenship has put in over the years.

Her mom, Kate Blankenship, said her passion is shown every time she takes the field.

“Every single game this girl plays, she plays with heart, determination,” Kate said. “'I don't give up; I'm doing this; I don't care if a player around me is not going to try. I'm trying harder,' because it's her job to bring them up with her, so she really, really wants that, and I think every single time I watch her on this field she's doing something amazing.”

Now with the tournament coming up in a few weeks, Blankenship has a few goals set for herself to make the most of her opportunity.

“To make good friends, make good plays, and show people that you can do it and you're not alone,” Blankenship said.

Beyond her personal goals, she also hopes her participation will inspire others.

"Team USA seems pretty cool, and I like to be a part of it, and I hope other people can be part of it from Montana," Blankenship said.

