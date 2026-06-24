BILLINGS — A lawsuit filed Monday is trying to stop Billings' new junior hockey team from playing before its first season even starts.

The United States Premier Hockey League filed suit in a Delaware court seeking to prevent the Cattle Punchers — along with teams from Colorado, Utah and Idaho — from competing in the North American Hockey League, according to a detailed report published by JuniorHockey.io.

WATCH details of this developing story:

Lawsuit seeks to bench Billings Cattle Punchers before junior hockey season begins

Just last week, the Cattle Punchers and the four other franchises announced they were leaving the USPHL and the National Collegiate Development Conference to play in the USA Hockey-sanctioned NAHL — described in hockey circles as a stronger, more prestigious Tier II junior league — effective immediately.

Court filings say the USPHL waived a $250,000 franchise fee to bring Billings on board, making the alleged breach especially costly.

The filings also say Cattle Punchers majority owner and president Kevin Greene, along with former Idaho Falls Spud Kings general manager Erik Hudson, signed personal guarantees committing their teams to play in the USPHL through the upcoming season. Because they allegedly broke that guarantee, the lawsuit demands immediate payment of $75,000 from each.

Greene, prepared to consult with attorneys, told MTN Sports by phone the legal action was not entirely unexpected.

"We kind of foresaw it coming. These things happen. It has to run its course," he said. "But for now, it's business as usual. We do not anticipate not having a season."

Hudson, meantime, is accused of a more serious breach — sitting in on highly confidential league executive meetings and hearing sensitive strategy and financial plans while allegedly plotting to move his club to the competition, according to the JuniorHockey.io report.

The USPHL estimates its damages at more than $1 million and has hinted that the NAHL could face its own legal action for interfering with contracts.

The Delaware Court of Chancery will decide whether the four franchises, including Billings, are allowed to play.

In the meantime, the Cattle Punchers continue recruiting players. Their schedule has not been released, though they are showcasing a camp Aug. 6-8.

