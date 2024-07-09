Laurel/Boulder Arrowhead Senior League champs raising funds for trip to regionals

BILLINGS — The Laurel/Boulder Arrowhead Little League Seniors baseball team is seeking assistance to help raise the funds to send the squad and its families to the regional tournament in California later this month.

As such, a GoFundMe account has been set up with a goal to raise $30,000. The fundraiser link can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-our-journey-to-regionals

The team of all-stars from the Laurel and Boulder Arrowhead Little Leagues clinched the Montana District 1 championship on Saturday by defeating an all-star squad from Burlington/Central Heights/Lockwood Little Leagues.

Laurel/Boulder-Arrowhead is slated to represent Montana at the Senior Little League West Region tournament in Oakland, Calif., starting on July 17 (SLB West Region Tournament - Little League). The tournament is scheduled to run through July 23.

