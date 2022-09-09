Last Chance Raceway hosts 32:1 Premix Classic

HELENA — Saturday and Sunday, Helena’s Last Chance Raceway will be hosting the 32:1Premix Classic. The event focuses on old bikes that everyone loves to race and watch.

The raceway is expecting around 250 riders each day and riders will range from raw novice to world class experts, like Carson Brown. Racers will be anywhere from age five to seniors.

Races will begin at 9 a.m. both days and wrap up around 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a pit bike race at 5 p.m.

Admission is $20 for the whole weekend, and $10 for Sunday only. Kids five and under are free, unless they are racing.

On site, there will also be Rockstarr BBQ and The Jaa•vuh Bean, along with motorcycle parts and accessories vendors.

