Last Chance Lacrosse Club's High School girls have a special kind of bond

HELENA — Since lacrosse is not a Montana High School Association sanctioned sport, Helena high schoolers who wish to play lacrosse play through the Last Chance Lacrosse Club, who is part of Montana High School Lacrosse League.

Last Chance Lacrosse Club’s high school girls team encompasses girls from Helena High, Helena Capital, and East Helena.

Isabella Wirtz, lacrosse player and student at Capital, shed some light on how she feels about lacrosse not being a high school sanctioned sport.

“I do wish it was a high school one. I think that would be really fun. I do like a club sport though, that’s definitely interesting, I’ve never played a club sport until this. But I think it would be cool to have a school lacrosse team, especially since it’s growing,” she said.

Many of the girls shared this mentality, but they all agreed that they love playing with girls from other schools.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s great for the community because it's not like you’re with the people that you’re with all the time in school. It’s nice meeting new people and it’s nice being with different people,” Melaina Kloberdanz, lacrosse player and student at Helena High, said.

The mixing of schools on the team has allowed the girls to become extremely close. Head coach Nicole Darrah mentioned that some girls have gotten so close that they have transferred schools to be with each other in the off season.

“You definitely have a different team dynamic but I think it makes us work harder. We kinda leave what happens at school at school and what happens at practice at practice. I think it’s just better for our team,” Sheridan Weaver, lacrosse player and student at East Helena said.

The Lady Guardians will be traveling to Billings this weekend for their next game.