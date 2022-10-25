Last Chance Curling Club invites public to enjoy second-annual 'Sweepy Creepy Bone-Spiel'

HELENA — The Last Chance Curling Club is hosting its second-annual Sweepy Creepy Bone-Spiel this weekend.

The club had such great feedback last year that it has been able to fill the event and will be hosting 18 teams from all over the region including Montana, Idaho, and Canada.

“The curling community is just fantastic. And we support each other. We have such a great time. And then the strategy of curling is fantastic. Teams get together, they work really hard. And we have a great time just competing, but also spreading the spirit of curling with everyone as well,” club secretary Jason Danielson said.

The Last Chance Curling Club is always open to new members.

"People tend to get they they tend to hear that that the curling club exists, they come and check out an open curl or learn to curl event become hooked. And then they want to join the League," the secretary said.

Interested parties are able to join the league here.

The Sweepy Creepy Bone-Spiel event is all weekend long and open to the public. It kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. and will run through midnight. Saturday’s games begin at 8:30 am and will run until 6pm and the Championship will be held on Sunday.