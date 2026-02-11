Family calling: Great Falls basketball official Lance Olson referees game with sons for 1st time

GREAT FALLS — Family ties run deep in the Giant Springs Officials Pool, but for the first time for a father and his two sons, they were on the same referee crew for a basketball game.

"It's quite a treat," longtime Montana Officials Association referee Lance Olson said Tuesday night at CMR High School prior to the Rustlers' game against Belgrade. "It's something I've looked forward to since they showed interest in refereeing."

Olson, who's in his 29th year as an official, and his two sons, Teagan and Trenton, officiated Tuesday's game on the same crew, marking the first time the trio has worked alongside each other.

Because of his sons' involvement, Olson said that's why he's still officiating.

"I'd probably be done a couple years ago if they didn't start reffing," Olson said. "So it's fun to be around them and, you know, talk a little basketball with them once in a while."

Teagan and Trenton said they both officiated games together before, but it was extra special to have their father on the crew with them this time.

"I'm going to definitely sit down and enjoy the moment when we're out there, kind of take it all in," Teagan Olson said. "Who knows how many years we have left to do this with my father. So, my brother and I will soak it up as much as we can."

"A little nerve-racking, but it'll be fun," Trenton Olson said. "I've always wanted to get a game where all three of us are reffing, so it'll just be a blast."

Officiating runs in the Olson family, as Lance said his father originally got him in to it, as well. Teagan and Trenton said Lance has been a big influence for them.

"Words can't even describe it," Teagan said. "Growing up around it with him and the brotherhood that I've seen it form has been super special."

"Watch him growing up, going to some tournaments, some varsity games just made me realize how much fun it is and helps you stay in the game of basketball," Trenton said.

"They're already better than I ever was at that age, and they're better than I am now," Lance said with a smile.

Of course, officials cannot call everything in a game. Although, all three said there would be some friendly banter if one of them missed something blatant.

"We'd make a face and then kind of at a timeout when we get together ... it would be like, 'Man, what are you looking at? Like what's going on over there? What are you doing?'" Teagan said.

"We'll definitely joke about it after we get after each other a little bit," Trenton said.

"We'll probably see who gets the biggest boo," Lance said.

The Olsons are not the only family involved in the Giant Springs pool. Lance said that eight other current officials have gotten their children involved.

"Anywhere from freshman (in) high school, junior in high school, just graduating," Lance said. "We are desperately in need of those younger officials, so I think it's really cool that this family in our officials pool sticks out for each other and looks out for each other and, you know, encourages our younger generation to become officials."