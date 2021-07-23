Kids challenge for trophies at GAC Hillclimb

BILLINGS - If you’re afraid of heights, the Great American Championship Hillclimb near Billings probably isn’t where you want to hang out this weekend. For the rest of you, it’s loud, dirty, and dangerous in the Billings South Hills.

Racers are underway with the 103rd year of what they call the nation’s oldest and steepest hillclimb. Pro riders are chasing a purse of several thousand dollars while kids are among those racing up the hill to win trophies.

Action continues Saturday morning starting at 11:00 in the Billings South Hills.