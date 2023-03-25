Kameryn Ketcham, Braydon Cline crowned best shooters; Conner Michaud wins dunk contest at Hi-line Invitational

The 36th annual hi-line invitation tournament tipped off Thursday evening and continued with games starting at 8AM Friday morning. Taking a break from all games, the athletes participated in a 3-point competition as well as a dunk contest.

For the three point contest the groups were split between boys and girls, giving each shooter 45 seconds to put in as many triples as they can. The top scorers for boys were Royce Robinson (15), Dougie Peoples (15), Eli Hunter (16), and Braydon Cline (18).

The top shooters for the girls were Paige Wasson (15), Bailey Finn (18), and Kameryn Ketcham (20) with the highest overall score. Ketcham and Cline both went home as three point champions of their groups, but a final shootout between the two proved Ketcham to be the best shooter in the gym.

The dunk contest consisted of the high school athletes as well as special dunkers from MSU-Northern’s men’s basketball team. The high flying competition began with Frenchtown’s Conner Michaud bringing out a young fan and positioning him near the basket. Michaud proceed to leap over the young fan and throw down the one handed slam, giving him a score that would place him in the final round.

Lewistown’s Royce Robinson got creative as he went with a windmill dunk. Robinson started on the right aside and approached the hoop going middle before punching it with his right hand.

The remaining contestants put on a show with self thrown alley-oops off the bounce and variations of reverse dunks. But the final round came down to Robinson and Michaud.

For his final dunk, Michaud showed off his athleticism by adding something extra on the alley-oop to himself. As he threw the ball off the backboard, he proceeded to catch it in the air while completing a 360 and putting it in.

Robinson used the help of three point champ Braydon Cline for his final act. Cline threw the ball off the narrow side of the backboard as Robinson soared through the air, catching it with two hands but using one as he punched it in.

His dunk would receive a 44 from the judges, but it wasn’t enough to beat out Michaud as he was named this years slam dunk champion.