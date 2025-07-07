GREAT FALLS — After a doubleheader sweep for Great Falls of Kalispell on Sunday, the Lakers avoided dropping all three games in the series against the Chargers because of a three-run sixth inning Monday afternoon at Don Olsen Field to grab a 4-2 win.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Kalispell Lakers avoid sweep with Monday win over Great Falls in American Legion conference matchup

It was a pitchers' dual early on in the contest, as Great Falls' Gavin Gray and Kalispell's Jackson Heino were making life on batters very difficult. Both recorded multiple strikeouts in their outings.

The Chargers would jump on the board in the bottom of the third thanks to Jace Komac driving in a run off a ground ball, but the Lakers answered with a run of their own from a passed ball in the next half inning.

From there, the aforementioned three-run sixth for the Lakers is all they needed to avoid the sweep in what was a meaningful game for both sides.

