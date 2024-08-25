Kalispell Glacier state wrestling champ Kaura Coles wins gold at U17 World Championships

AMMAN, Jordan — Kaura Coles, who won the 114-pound state girls wrestling championship at Kalispell Glacier last year, added a gold medal to her resume by winning the 53 kg title for Team Canada at the U17 World Championships on Saturday.

Coles defeated Japan's Nana Kozuka by fall in the third period to win the world title. According to a release from Wrestling Canada Lutte, Coles trains out of London, Ontario.

The release stated that Coles began the tournament with a pin of Madkhiya Usmanova of Kazakhstan. She continued her momentum in the round of 16 with another pin, this time over Chloe Brewis of South Africa, the release stated.

She then beat Muskan Muskan of India 12-3, then went on to defeat Isabelle Gonzales of Team USA 8-3 in the semifinals to advance to the championship match.