Jordan native, Pro Football HOFer Jerry Kramer to announce Green Bay Packers selection during NFL draft

BILLINGS — Jordan native and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Kramer is scheduled to announce one of the Green Bay Pakers' selections on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft this weekend.

Kramer, 89, played in 130 games at guard for the Packers from 1958-68 and won five NFL championships, including Super Bowls I and II at the end of the 1966 and 1967 seasons. The Packers announced Kramer's involvement in this year's draft on their website.

Kramer was born in Jordan in 1936 but as a kid relocated to Sandpoint, Idaho, with his family. He played college football at the University of Idaho from 1955-57 and later had his No. 64 jersey retired by the Vandals.

Kramer was picked No. 39 overall by Green Bay in the 1958 draft and went on to become one of the best offensive linemen in pro football while playing for legendary coach Vince Lombardi. Five times Kramer was named first-team All-Pro and picked for three Pro Bowls.

Among his biggest accolades, Kramer was named to the NFL's all-decade team for the 1960s, as well as the league's 50th anniversary all-time team in 1969. He was named to the Packers hall of fame, and after spending years on the ballot was eventually elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

According to the PFHOF, Kramer is one of four hall of famers scheduled to announce draft picks this weekend, including Dave Robinson (Packers), Lynn Swan (Steelers) and Joe Thomas (Browns).

