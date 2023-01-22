Jess Lockwood returns to competition with runner-up finish at PBR Unleash The Beast event

(Editor's note: Professional Bull Riders' release.)

DULUTH, Ga. — Two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg, who had been out of competition at the elite level since February of 2022, returned with a second-place finish Sunday at the Professional Bull Riders' Unleash The Beast Gwinnett Chute Out.

Lockwood delivered a two-for-three effort to finish with 92 points and place second behind 2018 world champ Kaique Pacheco, who went three for three on Sunday to secure the victory and vault to No. 3 in the world standings.

Lockwood had previously been sidelined due to injury.

Pacheco began the eighth elite series event of the 2023 season on a high note, finishing fourth in Round 1 compliments of an 87.5-point ride atop YETI Yonder.

“The Ice Man” then remained white-hot in Round 2, delivering his second score in as many attempts when he went the distance atop Chanler’s Dream for 82.75 points.

Surging to second on the event leaderboard, Pacheco used his early pick in the championship round bull draft to architect a showdown with UTZ BesTex Smokestack.

In a decision which proved dividends, Pacheco matched the powerful animal athlete jump-for-jump en route to a monstrous 90.5-point score. The 90-point ride was the29th of Pacheco’s career, and first during the 2023 Unleash The Beast season.

The golden finish earned Pacheco a crucial 126 Unleash The Beast points, and a check for $42,786.67. He catapulted from No. 12 to No. 3 in the gold buckle race, now within 145 points of No. 1 Andrew Alvidrez.

Lockwood, riding at his first Unleash The Beast event since February 2022, was quick to strike in Round 1, catapulting to the top of the event standings when he rode Spotted Rust for 88.25 points.

The charismatic Montana native, however, was unable to convert in Round 2, bested by Lone Survivor in 4.02 seconds.

With the sixth pick in the championship round bull draft, Lockwood selected I’m Legit Too, a bull he had ridden once prior for 90 points.

Replicating his past successes, Lockwood remained centered atop the powerful animal athlete, reaching the requisite 8 for an event-best 92 points.

Lockwood left Gas South Arena having earned 102 Unleash The Beast points and $23,329.67. Unranked prior to the tour stop, Lockwood vaulted to No. 23 in the standings.

