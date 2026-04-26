Jefferson High grad Brooklyn Schneiderhan taking hockey talent overseas

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College women's ice hockey standout Brooklyn Schneiderhan has signed a professional contract with HC Neuchâtel Women of the PostFinance Women's League, the club announced late last week.

The PFWL club competes in the Swiss Women's Hockey League.

Schneiderhan, a Jefferson High School graduate from the Montana City area, departs Saint Anselm as one of the most accomplished players in program history. Over 135 career games, the forward amassed 68 goals and 56 assists for 124 points, finishing among the program's all-time leaders in both goals and scoring.

Her senior campaign in 2025-26, in which she served as a tri-captain, was her most dominant, as she recorded 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points, leading the conference in multiple offensive categories.

Schneiderhan concluded her career with 10 game-winning goals. Her nine shorthanded tallies were the most in program history, and with five in her senior season, she led the NCAA in that category.

Helping guide the Hawks back to the New England Women's Hockey Alliance championship, Schneiderhan earned NEWHA Player of the Year honors and was named a New England Division I All-Star this season.

She also surpassed the 100-point milestone and became the program's all-time leader in scoring during its Division I era. She was a three-time NEWHA player of the week in 2025-26 and earned NEWHA/TSR player of the month recognition for September/October and November.

Now she brings that production and experience overseas to Neuchâtel, where she will compete in Switzerland's top professional league. Known for its high skill level and international talent, the PostFinance Women's League was founded in 1986 and is currently comprised of eight teams.

Schneiderhan played youth hockey the boys high school team in Helena for five seasons,and also had with stints with the U14 Team Montana boys squad and the U16 AAA boys Montana Vipers, who won a Combat Cup championship in 2020.

She also played on the Montana Big Sky Wildcats, a team made up of girls from across the Treasure State, as well as with the Boston Shamrocks at the annual Beantown Women's Classic as a youth.

