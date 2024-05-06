Watch Now
More Sports

Actions

Jamie Pickens of Carroll College, NaKoda Currier of MSU-Northern win Montana AAU Little Sullivan awards

Jamie Pickens
Tom Wylie/MTN Sports
Carroll forward Jamie Pickens looks for a shot against Providence in the semifinal round of the NAIA women's basketball national tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, on March 25, 2024.
Jamie Pickens
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 20:17:26-04

BILLINGS — Jamie Pickens of Carroll College and NaKoda Currier of MSU-Northern were honored as the 2024 Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award winners Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Pickens, of Helena, wrapped up a standout women's basketball career at Carroll in 2023-24. Pickens was named the NAIA player of the year this past season while averaging 18.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game and shooting .511 from the floor.

She led the Saints to a 28-6 overall record and a berth in the semifinal round of the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. Pickens eclipsed 2,000 career points and became Carroll's all-time leading rebounder. She was twice named first-team All-American.

Currier, of Colstrip, qualified for the NAIA national tournament in 2024 at 174 pounds and was honored as the national wrestler of the week on Nov. 15, 2023, after winning the championship of the Grand View Open.

Currier was ranked in the top five at his weight class throughout the 2022-23 season, and is a two-time All-American. He was named MSU-Northern's male athlete of the year for the 2022-23 season.

This year marked the first time the awards voting was open to the public.

The other male finalists for the 2024 Little Sullivan Award were Great Falls' K.C. Buday, a wrestler at the University of Providence, Melstone's Brody Grebe, a football player at Montana State, and Ivan Roe of Manhattan, a member of the national U.S. rifle team.

The other female finalists were Missoula's Katarine Berkoff, a swimmer at North Carolina State, Crow Agency's Sydney Little Light, a distance runner at Eastern Kentucky, and Billings' Shayla Montague, a basketball player at Montana State Billings.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state