'It was incredible': Providence's Erin Hikiji basks in NAIA women's wrestling national championship win

GREAT FALLS — This past Saturday night in Park City, Kansas, Providence's Erin Hikiji became the second-ever individual women's wrestler to win a national championship in program history, taking down Alexis Miller of Oklahoma City University in the 103-pound title match.

"It was incredible," Hikiji said Wednesday. "I really just don't know how to explain myself right now. I mean, I think I'm still processing it. It still feels like it hasn't really hit me yet."

Hikiji was the national runner-up the past two seasons in her weight class, losing on the same stage in which she won this time around. She said that previously faltering there — especially last season — gave her countless amounts of motivation to get the job done this year.

"Last year I was, like, really disappointed," Hikiji said. "It's just really great that I have all these, like, amazing emotions now, and I just feel satisfied that now that the season is done — like, I can just relax.

"I have like such a weight off my shoulders, it feels like."

Providence head coach Matt Atwood also said a weight is now lifted off her shoulders, and that the title was well deserved.

"It was awesome," Atwood said, "especially watching those last few seconds tick off and knowing that she just won her national title. It was cool."

Although, Hikiji said that coming in to college she never envisioned something like winning an individual title. Now, here she is.

"I'm just so proud of myself," Hikiji said. "I'm just excited to see, like, what's in store for me next year and what's in store for a lot of my teammates."

On the topic of her teammates, Hikiji said their support was one of the biggest reasons the junior was able to become No. 1.

"A bunch of (Hikiji's teammates) came up to me and they're like, 'Wow ... I just feel so lucky to be your teammate,' and I'm like, 'You shouldn't feel lucky. Like, I'm lucky to have you guys. You guys help me every single day, not just on the mat, but off the mat. Like, we're friends off the mat, too,'" Hikiji said. "So, I mean, it's just great having them. I'm just so lucky to have them."

Now that the program has a second-ever national champion, Atwood said he hopes Hikiji's win sets a precedent for Providence moving forward.

"It shows that it's obtainable," Atwood said. "There's a handful of girls that have kind of been in the same boat, and they know it's obtainable.

"Especially these younger girls coming in, they can see that it's something that they can do."