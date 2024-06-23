Injury ends decathlon early for Whitefish's Lee Walburn at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Whitefish High School graduate and Washington State All-American Lee Walburn was forced to withdraw from the men's decathlon Saturday afternoon, ending his effort early at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field.

According to Washington State, Walburn suffered a lower leg injury during the pole vault and was forced to discontinue. Walburn had accumulated 6,555 points in the two-day competition and closed in 15th place.

Thoughts are with Lee Walburn who had to withdraw from the decathlon following a lower leg injury suffered during the pole vault. Cougar Nation is with you Lee! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/tEzsl4FTr1 — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) June 23, 2024

On Saturday, Walburn ran 15.05 in the 110-meter hurdles to place fourth in his heat and 15th overall, and he threw 46.59 meters (158 feet, 9 inches) in the discus to take fifth.

He cleared 4.75 meters (15-7) in the pole vault before being injured. Walburn wasn't able to compete in the javelin or the 1,500 meters.

In Friday's events, Walburn, formerly of Carroll College and Washington State overall. He placed 14th in Friday's long jump competition at 6.74 meters (22-1½).

Walburn also threw the shot put 14.49 meters (47-6½) for 10th place in Friday's flight, and hit 1.98 meters (6-6) in the high jump, another PR. Walburn finished his day by finishing second in his heat in the 400 meters with a time of 48.44, which was good for seventh overall.

Walburn had 4,078 points and was in 10th place overall after Day 1.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials run through June 30 and will be broadcast on NBC, Peacock and USA Network (View the complete television and webcast schedule).

Here is a schedule of events still remaining for Montana athletes (* indicates athletes must qualify):

Saturday, June 22

Men's decathlon — Lee Walburn, Whitefish (Carroll College, Washington State)



110-meter hurdles, 11 a.m.; discus, 12:08 p.m.; pole vault, 2:17 p.m.; javelin, 6:15 p.m.; 1,500-meter run, 8:38 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Men's 3,000-meter steeplechase, finals, 8:07 p.m. — Duncan Hamilton, Bozeman (Montana State)

Monday, June 24

Men's 110-meter hurdles, first round, 6:05 p.m. — Derrick Olsen, Helena (Montana State)

Thursday, June 27

*Men's 110-meter hurdles, semifinals, 6:01 p.m. — Derrick Olsen, Helena (Montana State)

Women's 1,500-meter run, first round, 6:23 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

Men's 400-meter hurdles, first round, 7:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

Friday, June 28

Women's javelin, quarterfinals, 5 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

*Women's 1,500-meter run, semifinals, 6:58 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, semifinals, 7:21 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

*Men's 110-meter hurdles, finals, 8:50 p.m. — Derrick Olsen, Helena (Montana State)

Sunday, June 30

*Women's javelin, finals, 5:10 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

*Women's 1,500-meter run, finals, 6:09 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, finals, 6:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)