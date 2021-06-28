How Montanans fared at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials

EUGENE, Ore. - The United States Olympic Trials are complete as athletes have punched their tickets to Tokyo for this summer's Olympic Games.

Nine athletes with Montana ties competed at Hayward Field from June 18 to June 27 for a chance to lock up a trip to Tokyo. No Montana athletes qualified, though a few made the finals.

Billings Senior grad and former Notre Dame standout Dani Aragon placed eighth in the women's 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 5.09 seconds.

Montana State runner and Bozeman graduate Duncan Hamilton made the finals in the men's steeplechase and placed 14th, finishing in 8:45.67.

Hamilton was one of four Montana State Bobcats to compete for a spot at the Olympic games, as he was joined by Drake Schneider in the men's 400-meter hurdles, Lucy Corbett in the women's high jump and Carley VonHeeder in the women's javelin.

VonHeeder, a graduate of Plains, finished 16th in the javelin with a toss of 47.61 meters. Corbett would finish 16th in the high jump with a leap of 1.82 meters. Schneider nearly qualified for the final in the 400-meter hurdles but finished 14th in the semifinals in 50.89 seconds.

Corvallis native Sadi Henderson finished 21st in the women's 800-meter run in 2:02.40, while a pair of former Montana standouts also finished inside in the top 20 in their respective events.

Bigfork's Makena Morley, who ran at the University of Colorado and now runs for Asics, finished 19th in the 10,000-meter run in 33:02.87. Havre graduate and former University of Montana triple jumper Sammy Evans finished 19th in the event with a leap of 12.80 meters.

Glasgow graduate and North Dakota State javelin thrower Benji Phillips made an appearance in the men's javelin and finished 17th with a toss of 65.88 meters.

The Olympic Games will begin in Tokyo on July 23 and run through August 8.