Hometown connection: Americans hockey team has four players from Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On a roster consisting of players from all over the United States and Canada, the Great Falls Americans of the NA3HL have some hometown representation.

Four of the 30 players on the roster are from Great Falls. While that may not seem like very many, it's uncommon to see.

E.J. Sanchez, Jase Troyer, Carson Sears and Owen Cronk all called it "special" playing for the Tier III Junior A team.

"When I was a kid, I played here for two years," Sanchez told MTN Sports on Tuesday. "I haven't played here since then, so it feels really special to be back home and playing in front of my home crowd."

"It was a dream of mine when we had all the Americans players coming through," Troyer said. "I always used to want to play, eventually end up playing here. So it's pretty cool."

"There's definitely something extra with me playing here," Sears said. "Just being hometown, it's cool."

"It's super special, it's a super good opportunity, and it's nice to play with guys I know," Cronk said.

The Great Falls natives have all been playing hockey together in one way or another since they were very young.

"We're kind of family," Sanchez said.

"I played with E.J. since I was probably 6, since I started. We did learn to play together," Troyer said. "Carson and Owen, I grew up playing with them. It's just really fun."

"(It) does build an inner connection, like a band of brothers," Sears said. "It's pretty special to play together."

"We're like family," Cronk said. "I've been playing with (Sanchez, Troyer and Sears) since I was little."

Americans head coach Greg Sears said "it's a special group."

"Having four young guys at this caliber from Great Falls — or living in Great Falls — (it's a) cool bond for those guys," Greg Sears said. "They're also real good players."

The Americans are currently 7-4 with 14 points through the first 11 games. They'll play host to Yellowstone on Friday and Saturday.

