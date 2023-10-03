Home-opening weekend saw Helena Bighorns take divergent paths to NA3HL victories

HELENA — The Helena Bighorns swept the Gillette Wild in a weekend home-opening NA3HL series behind the success of the Cunningham twins and forward Ty Moore.

In a 5-1 throttling of the Wild on Friday, Moore had goals to start and finish Game 1 of the opening-series doubleheader. Saturday saw a totally different route to victory for the Bighorns, as they found themselves tied 5-5 after overtime.

The Bighorns clawed out the win 6-5 in a shootout after trailing 4-0 late in the second period. Moore helped lead the way for Helena in the comeback, and now has seven goals on the year in five games. Trey Pareja scored his second goal of the year, slipping the puck behind the goalie with only about three second to go before the second period horn.

The third period was all Helena as the Camden Cunningham show began; Cunningham scored three goals in a row. Josef Lalli put one into the back of the net, making the score 5-5 midway through the third, which was the score after overtime.

The reigning back-to-back Frontier division champs face the Butte Irish this week. The Bighorns and Irish have home and away games scheduled for Friday and Saturday night.