High-stakes rides, rope-downs as 10th annual Cascade Pro Rodeo kicks off

The 10th annual Cascade Pro Rodeo opened Friday night. For highlights, see the video player above. For results, see below.

Cascade Pro Rodeo

Aug. 9-10

Results after Night 1

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Jake Kesl, 78 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Spirit World; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Jaden Whitman, 7.2 seconds; 2. Austin Whitehouse, 7.4; 3. Jaret Whitman, 7.5; 4. Kolby Bignell, 7.6; 5. Cole Detton, 8.5; 6. Timmy Sparing, 9.4.

Team roping leaders: 1. Aaron Tsinigine/Denton Dunning, 4.8 seconds; 2. Tee McLeod/Sid Sporer, 5.3; 3. Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls, 5.6; 4. Caden Gines/Jayson Carl, 5.7; 5. (tie) Dustin Datisman/Riley Bailey and Trey Fleming/Derick Fleming, 6.1 each.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Logan Young, 78.5 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Beer Garden Babe; 2. Qwint Stroh, 78; 3. Liam Pauley, 75; 4. (tie) Cardell Laughery and Bo Vocu, 71 each; 6. Cameron Lang, 64.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Chase Webster, 9.1 seconds; 2. (tie) Adam Shuckburgh and Marty Watson, 9.8 each; 4. Bode Spring, 10.0; 5. Landon Williams, 10.1; 6. Jason Smith, 10.3.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 17.41 seconds; 2. Tia Murphy, 17.56; 3. Abigail Knight, 17.66; 4. Ashley Day, 17.67; 5. Valee Miller, 17.70; 6. (tie) Alexis McDonald and Tammy Stedmen, 17.78 each.

Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.

Total payoff: $79,242. Stock contractor: New West Rodeo Productions. Sub-contractor: C5 Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Marien Woner. Officials: Ron Howard, Klay Lanham and Gordie Kesler. Timers: Suzanne Augare and Big Frank Woner. Announcer: Ray Champ. Bullfighter: Dakoda Simmes. Chute boss: Alvin High.

