BILLINGS — When young Grace was just 6 weeks old, a foster care facility reached out to Sheanna Williams.

"They were calling to ask me if I would provide a home for her to pass away in," Williams explained to MTN Sports. "The first few days, I thought that she wasn’t going to make it. She was born with seven holes in her heart and a deformation in one of her heart valves.”

Today, the vibrant 6-year-old is defying the odds, and a local extreme sports community is rallying to support her ongoing medical fight.

Grace was born on Christmas Day with severe complications. Her brain was in a sac, growing through the back of her head.

WATCH Grace's inspiring story and hear from her mother on what's next:

'Her story's not fair': Saturday’s Big Air Bash to help Billings 6-year-old

When early eyesight and hearing tests failed, Grace was considered deaf and blind. Despite those setbacks, she is now an active little girl loaded with personality. She loves sweet treats, dancing with her siblings, and making art.

"I love to draw apples and bananas," Grace said with a big smile while perched on Sheanna’s lap.

"Are we going to spend time together? Yay, just you and me," Grace sweetly said to her mom.

Unfortunately, Grace’s medical complications continue. She underwent her most recent brain surgery on Jan. 5 and is waiting for a date for her next procedure.

"We actually have about eight or nine different surgeries coming up. Because she’s so medically fragile and so medically complex, none of the surgeries take place here other than the simple ones done on her eyes," Williams explained deeper.

To help ease the family’s burden, Octane Addictions owner Tyler Johnson is stepping in. His Big Air Bash takes place Saturday night at 7:30 inside First Interstate Arena, featuring X-Games gold medal winners launching into high-flying motorcycle stunts.

"Her story’s not fair," Johnson said of Grace. "Last year, I think it was $36,000 (we raised) for Steve Downing with cancer.”

The event will once again auction off big-ticket items, with 100 percent of auction proceeds going straight to the Williams family, according to Johnson. Vickie Goldman, one of this weekend’s X-Games stars, is happy to contribute.

"I’ve been trying to get Vickie here for 12 years. I said, ‘Hey, is it possible you could tentatively bring a jersey,’ and she said, ‘No, I’m bringing five,’" Johnson said, somewhat amazed.

Williams, who was raised in foster care herself, is a single mother of six. She owns two small businesses and adopted five of her children as infants.

As Grace waits for her next surgery, she is just excited to wear her new dress to church on Sunday.

"And it’s going to be Easter," she exclaimed with another smile.