Helena's Derrick Olsen falls short of semis in 110 hurdles at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Helena High alum and Montana State grad Derrick Olsen came up short of qualifying for the semifinals of the men's 110-meter hurdles Monday at the U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field.

Running in the fifth lane in the third of four heats, Olsen finished with a time of 13.97 to place eighth in the race and 31st overall. The top six from each heat plus the next three fastest times earned qualification into the semifinals, which will be held Thursday.

Grant Holloway, the silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Games, was the overall winner, crossing with a time of 12.92. Fellow Adidas team member Trey Cunningham prevailed in the third heat with a time of 13.12, good for third place overall.

Olsen is a member of the Phoenix Track Club. He is a 2017 Helena High graduate and competed for the Montana State track and field program from 2018-2022.

Here is a schedule of events still remaining for Montana athletes (* indicates athletes must qualify):

Thursday, June 27

Women's 1,500-meter run, first round, 6:23 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

Men's 400-meter hurdles, first round, 7:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

Friday, June 28

Women's javelin, quarterfinals, 5 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

*Women's 1,500-meter run, semifinals, 6:58 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, semifinals, 7:21 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

Sunday, June 30

*Women's javelin, finals, 5:10 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

*Women's 1,500-meter run, finals, 6:09 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, finals, 6:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)