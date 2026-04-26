Helena High alum Keyshawn James-Newby drafted by Philadelphia Eagles

Montana native Keyshawn James-Newby heard his name called on the third and final day of the NFL draft on Saturday when the Philadelphia Eagles picked him in the seventh round.

James-Newby, a Helena High graduate who began his college football career in the Frontier Conference at Montana Tech, was drafted as an Eagles compensatory pick. He was the 252nd overall player selected over the course of the three-day draft.

Last Key(shawn) to our Draft class pic.twitter.com/bQCfIyMkx8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2026

James-Newby comes to the Eagles as an edge defender from the University of New Mexico. He previously played for Idaho. He led New Mexico with nine sacks during the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-2, 244-pounder was a first-team All-Big Sky selection with the Vandals in 2024 after he had 10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss and also had 15 tackles for loss.

James-Newby played his played his first two seasons of college football at Montana Tech in Butte. He was a first-team All-Frontier Conference selection as a sophomore in 2022 after leading the league with nine sacks.

