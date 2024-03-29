Helena celebrates Bighorns' Fraser Cup championship victory with downtown parade

HELENA — The Helena Bighorns are returning to the Queen City as champions, winning this year's Fraser Cup to cap the NA3HL national tournament.

On Thursday, the Helena Fire Department paraded the hockey team around downtown to celebrate its victory.

Cheering fans, blaring horns and sirens filled the air.

After loading into a fire truck, the team was driven through the Great Northern Town Center, North Last Chance Gulch, South Park Avenue and Cruse Street.

After reaching the championship the past two years but coming up short, the Bighorns beat the Northeast Generals of Massachusetts by a final score of 2-1 to claim the Cup.

A lot of Bighorn fans have watched the team grow over the years. They were ecstatic that they could see them bring home a victory.

The Bighorns finished their season with 58 total victories.