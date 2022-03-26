Helena Bighorns take advantage of power plays, punch ticket to semis

ST. PETERS, MO — The Helena Bighorns defeated the El Paso Rhinos Friday night to secure their spot in the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament semifinals.

The Bighorns came off Wednesday’s exciting 2-0 shutout win against the Granite City Lumberjacks. The Rhinos had their first game of the tournament Thursday, also facing the Lumberjacks where they fell 5-0.

The first goal of the game came from Bighorn’s Gavyn Galloway with the assists from Corbin Skinner and Logan Matheny. The Bighorns lead 1-0 at the end of the first.

The second goal of the night was tapped in by Sam Feamster on a power play, with assists from Tylor Greene and Tyler Bloom. The Bighorns lead 2-0 at the end of the second period.

The Bighorns stayed dominant in the third with two goals from Liam Bland to round out the game. The first of his goals came on a power play with assists from Taber Gutschick and Greene. His next goal, both teams at full strength, came with 6:50 left to play and was assisted by Gutschick and Eric Gibbony.

The Bighorns won 4-0 with another shutout from Eric Buchholz, with 19 saves, to punch their ticket to tomorrow’s semifinals. The Bighorns come out of pool B in 1st place, and will take on pool A’s 2nd, the place team, the Rochester Grizzlies, Saturday at 6 p.m. for a shot at the Championship.

