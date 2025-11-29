Helena nets 7 goals in 2nd, 3rd periods to beat Great Falls in NA3HL divisional clash

GREAT FALLS — After falling behind by three in the first period, the Helena Bighorns netted seven of the final eight goals Friday night to defeat the Great Falls Americans 7-4 at the Great Falls IcePlex in a Frontier division NA3HL contest.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

This was the fourth matchup of the season between the teams, with Helena now having won three of them. Helena and Great Falls will play at least two more times, pending a potential playoff series.

