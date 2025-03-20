Helena Bighorns defeat Great Falls Americans 2-1 in Game 1 of NA3HL Frontier division finals

GREAT FALLS — Game 1 of the NA3HL's Frontier division finals hit the Great Falls Ice Plex on Wednesday, as the homestanding Americans hosted the Helena Bighorns to start a best-of-three series to determine who moves on to the Fraser Cup finals.

By scoring two second-period goals — and by holding Great Falls scoreless in the third — Helena was able to steal the series opener on the road 2-1.

Goals were scored by G'Bari Mayers and Owen Gruner of the Bighorns, while the lone Americans score was put in by Aiden Kennedy.

Game 2 will be in Helena on Friday at 7:05 p.m., and an if-necessary Game 3 would also take place in Montana's capital Saturday. For Game 1 highlights, view the above video player.