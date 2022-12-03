Helena Bighorns defeat NA3HL rival Gillette in series opener

HELENA — The Frontier's No. 2 Helena Bighorns took home a 3-1 win against the No. 1 Gillette Wild on Friday night in game one of their two game series.

Friday's game was an exciting one riddled with penalties: 16 minor, 6 major, 3 ejections/game misconducts.

Harlan Wojtusik snagged his 17th goal of the season midway through the first to put the Bighorns up 1-0 he was assisted by Dylan Cunningham and Garrett Bogan. The Bighorns would hold that lead through the first period.

The Wild would tie things up in the second with a goal from Isaac Young. Helena's Zach Turner would snag the lead back with 7:41 to play in the second period. The penalties and ejections came nearing the end of the second.

To put a bow on the night, Harlan Wojtusik nabbed an empty-netter to make the score 3-0 Bighorns.

The Bighorns will face off against the Wild again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Helena Ice Arena.

