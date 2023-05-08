Heather Berrett named MVP as Dawson CC Buccaneers win Region XIII softball title

GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College won the NJCAA Region XIII softball crown Saturday with a 6-4 victory over rival Miles Community College. On Monday, Dawson pitcher Heather Berrett was named regional MVP.

Berrett, from Lehi, Utah, went 2-0 at the regional tournament, pitching 18 2/3 innings with 26 strikeouts and a 2.62 ERA.

Berrett was victorious in the championship game on Saturday. Berrett threw seven innings, allowing six hits while striking out 10 and walking one. Offensively, the Buccaneers hit three home runs, including two by Brogan Allen. Allen's three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth proved crucial.

With the win, the Bucs advanced to play in a three-game series on Saturday against Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a berth in the NJCAA national tournament.