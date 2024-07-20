Bozeman sweep: Hayley Burns, Carson Steckelberg claim first Montana Mile victories

BILLINGS — Bozeman natives stole the show during the Montana Mile in the Opening Ceremonies of the Big Sky State Games on Friday night at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

Bozeman High graduate and current Northern Arizona runner Hayley Burns claimed the girls race in 4 minutes, 55.79 seconds, while 2023 Gallatin grad and University of Montana runner Carson Steckelberg passed teammate Henry Ballinger on the final turn to win the boys race in 4:19.85.

For Burns it was a breakthrough in her third attempt in the race, holding off NAU teammate and Helena graduate Odessa Zentz down the stretch. Zentz finished in second at 5:01.01, while Billings eighth grader Addison Kegel of Ben Steele Middle School finished third in 5:04.69.

Burns has spent the majority of her summer with teammates in Flagstaff, Arizona, which she credits for her growth.

"They say it's similar to blood doping, but you don't know unless you see a faster time. It feels the same. It hurts either way," Burns said of the 7,000-foot elevation in Flagstaff. "I've become such a better runner. So many better aspects. Mentally, it's so fun. Having a team is fun, and doing things outside of running, to be honest."

Steckelberg made a move on the final turn to pass Ballinger, as the future roommates embraced after crossing the finish line. It was also Steckelberg's first Montana Mile win.

Hardin High alum and former Rocky Mountain College distance standout Sydney Little Light, the two-time reigning champion, was unable to defend her women's crown due to health issues. Little Light announced she had dropped out of the race earlier in the week.