'I just want to impact people': Great Falls CMR alum Harrison Faulk returns to Rustlers as athletic trainer

GREAT FALLS — As sports fans we love to see athletes competing at their best, and that happens when they are fully healthy. Many fans tend to forget about the very people that are responsible for making sure athletes either remain healthy, or get them back to it when they suffer an injury.

Athletic trainers are a key element in the sports world and deserve to be applauded for keeping our athletes going. Great Falls CMR alum Harrison Faulk has returned to the Rustlers program as their new athletic trainer. Faulk has been a sports fan for as long as he can remember, and has been involved with teams as early as middle school.

“When I was twelve, I started out being a bat boy and worked my way to being an assistant clubhouse manager with the Great Falls Voyagers” of the Pioneer Baseball League, said Faulk.

But that was just the start of a longtime commitment to the sports world. While working for the Voyagers in middle school he was introduced to athletic trainer James Kruk, who took Faulk under his wing and introduced him to the profession. During this time it became clear to Faulk that he wanted to help people.

“I just want to impact people as much as I can,” Faulk said. “It’s super rewarding as far as the injury rehabilitation goes. Seeing the athlete at their lowest point when they’re injured, then seeing them progress through whatever injury it is and seeing them back on the court.”

Harrison went on to college at Montana State Billings where he received a bachelors degree in health and human performance along with a masters in athletic training. While completing his degrees, he was bale to work with the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League as clubhouse manager.

Faulk recently returned to Great Falls to work with his alma mater at CMR and has the privilege of working with his sister, who is a senior catcher for the Rustlers' softball team. Just like anyone else in their careers, Faulk is looking forward to moving on to a bigger level.

“Long term would be a big league athletic trainer. After that, I think a front office role would be really fun, maybe a director of player health and performance,” Faulk said.

Faulk describes himself as a caring individual who loves developing relationships with coaches, athletes and front office members, but he is also a vital piece to the sports world and has a bright future ahead of him.

