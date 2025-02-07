Harlem Globetrotters dazzle Billings fans with night of magical entertainment

BILLINGS — The Harlem Globetrotters returned to Billings on a night filled with spectacular skills, delightful antics, and a nod to their storied legacy.

Courtside, young fans watched in awe as players dazzled them with high-flying dunks, incredible tricks and high-fives.

As fans lined up for souvenirs, a handful were lucky enough to snag autographs from their favorite players.

Among those entertainers was "Sunshine," currently in her second season with the famed basketball troupe. She proudly represents the Globetrotters’ commitment to excellence, following in the footsteps of the team's first female player.

“The first female Globetrotter was Lynette Woodard in 1985, and now I’m one of six,” Sunshine said. “We’re just trying to make her proud. She left a legacy, and we’re just trying to do what she did before us.”

Last year, she traveled to 24 countries as part of the team’s European Tour, showcasing not just talent but also the global influence of the Globetrotters.

Every player on the court Thursday night, including their opponent, the Washington Generals, has a college basketball background. Now coaching this Globetrotters squad is Shane "Scooter" Christensen, who played for the University of Montana over 20 years ago helping the Grizzlies reach the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

Interestingly, the Harlem Globetrotters didn't actually originate in Harlem. The team’s roots trace back to Chicago, Illinois, where it was formed in the 1920s.

Players worked hard then to perfect their craft and still do. "Speedy," who's been with the team for nine years, explained how it took him nearly a decade to master his skills.

“This took me years to get down pat. I hadn’t done any tricks with a basketball before," he said before the game while demonstrating his magical ball handling tricks. "It takes hours and years of practice, taking this ball to my hotel room every single day just to get as good as possible so I can dazzle the fans each and every night.”

Fans of a certain age may also appreciate the presence of Sweet Lou II, the son of the legendary Lou Dunbar, further connecting the past to the present.

As the Globetrotters picked up another win in their storied history, the crowd of all ages erupted in applause, celebrating a night of unforgettable entertainment in Billings.

