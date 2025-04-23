Grizzly Golf brings pro shop experience to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — With the calendar soon turning to May, the weather will only become more accommodating for golf. For those who like to hit the course in Great Falls, the new Grizzly Golf provides a pro shop experience to help prepare for the season.

It's only been open for about two weeks, as co-owners Jason TeSlaa and Dakota Wergin said, but it's been a dream-into-reality situation for the two.

"We don't want people traveling out of town," TeSlaa said at the store Tuesday. "(Great Falls) is a huge golf community, and we really want to keep that in our town. We shouldn't have to go to Billings. We shouldn't have to go to Missoula to get (golf equipment)."

"It's getting better and better, and I can just see that the future is holding great for us with this golf store," Wergin said. "We got a lot of friends and family that are backing us up. It's just great, it's a great experience."

The store offers customers the chance to get fitted for clubs, buy new and used equipment or take advantage of what both TeSlaa and Wergin said Grizzly Golf revolves around.

"With the trackman simulator, this thing is top of the line," TeSlaa said. "There's a reason you see this thing on every course, behind every PGA professional."

TeSlaa said there's lots to do on the simulator, such as practicing or playing a round of 18.

"We do have some great Montana courses on here," TeSlaa said. "Yellowstone Club, Old Works is just brand new this year. We do have Moonlight Basin. So it's fun to come and hit some courses that you'd never be able to hit."

Wergin and TeSlaa both said they're hoping to get some of the top golf brands such as Callaway, Titleist and Ping at the store in the near future as Grizzly Golf continues to grow.

