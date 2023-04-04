Turf at Great Falls' Centene Stadium being resurfaced for first time in 60 years

GREAT FALLS — An overdue field project is underway at Centene Stadium as the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer League will have some new grass to play on when opening day comes on May 23. Voyagers general manager Scott Reasoner says this is the first time the field is being remodeled in about 60 years.

“The staff and the community has done a great job at keeping up this facility over the last 60 years,” said Reasoner. “Especially in the last 10 or 15 years you’ve seen a lot of private investment from the club to see the next little step of keeping baseball here and keeping this great facility up to the standards it needs to be. This was a huge project we know had to be taken on and we’re glad we are able to get it started and ready to go.”

Bringing in a new field is not only a benefit to the Voyagers but also to the American Legion program and the Great Falls community at large. The Voyagers' organization doesn’t only see itself only as a baseball team but a community asset. Following the missed 2020 season due to COVID-19, the organization's management saw how important it was that community members were able to interact with each other outside of work and have a place to take their families for a good time.

“We have to be as much about the community as possible,” said Reasoner. “What we really take pride in here with the Voyagers and overseeing the stadium is the community asset that it really is. We get to bring one hundred thousand people a year together in Great Falls.”

The organization, a part of the professionally independent Pioneer Leauge, continues to find ways to accommodate its fans when they come to support at games. A schedule change has gone into affect for the upcoming season making all Sunday games start at 11:30 a.m. The Voyagers' front office will use this as an opportunity to do something for the fans that has never been done before.

“Brunch and baseball. As far as we can see, nobody has ever tried this before,” said Reasoner. “You’ll see discounted mimosas, special breakfast items, all sorts of really fun things, and of course always having our Pepsi kids eat free Sundays.”

