Great Falls' Patrick Dwyer named assistant coach for NHL's Minnesota Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Patrick Dwyer, a former junior hockey star in Great Falls, was named an assistant coach with the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League on Tuesday.

The Wild announced the news via press release. Dwyer, 40, began his coaching career in 2019-20 as an assistant with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League. He served as an assistant coach for the Chicago Wolves in the AHL from 2020-23 and was a member of the Calder Cup-winning team in 2021-22.

He was named an assistant coach for the Wild's AHL affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa, in July. Dwyer is joining the staff of new Minnesota head coach John Hynes.

Dwyer was born in Spokane, Washington, but moved to Great Falls with his family before he was two weeks old. He played for the Great Falls Americans of the old Tier II Junior A America West Hockey League, winning league MVP honors in 2000-01 with 33 goals and 57 assists.

Dwyer totaled 93 points in 416 NHL games as a forward with the Carolina Hurricanes from 2008-15. He added 196 points across 345 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves (2005-06), Albany River Rats (2006-10) and Charlotte Checkers (2016-17).

Dwyer also spent three seasons overseas, playing for MoDo Hockey in Sweden (2015-16), Sønderjyske in Denmark (2017-18), and the Belfast Giants in the EIHL (2018-19).

Prior to his professional career, Dwyer played four seasons (2001-05) at Western Michigan University, where he served as captain during his senior year.

