Great Falls native Tommy McMillen puts on show at UFC Vegas 115, wins by TKO

It didn't take long for Tommy McMillen to put on a show in his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut.

The Great Falls native got a first-round finish, beating Manolo Zecchini by TKO in a featherweight bout Saturday at UFC Vegas 115 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

McMillen, a three-time state champion wrestler at Great Falls High, established control early and landed 76 total strikes, including 51 to the head, to just 21 for Zecchini. He beat a bloodied and battered Zecchini with a flurry of punches and knees to end the bout at the 3:57 mark of the first round.

Tommy McMillen wins his UFC debut in dramatic fashion!!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/GO3H21H4b3 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 5, 2026

"I just believed this was going to happen since I was a little kid," McMillen told the in-arena reporter after the fight. "I've seen it so vividly and clearly since I was in third grade. I'm blessed to be surrounded by the best team in the world."

McMillen had fellow Great Falls native Tim Welch and Helena native and UFC superstar Suga Sean O'Malley in his corner. He trains alongside O'Malley in Arizona at Red Hawk Academy, a gym founded by Welch.

McMillen, who earned his UFC contract with a strong showing on Dana White’s Contender Series, improved to 10-0 with the win, while Zecchini fell to 11-5. In his post-fight remarks, McMillen thanked White for the opportunity and said he's ready for more.

"I want to stay active. This is the first time that I've been healthy in a long time, and I want to fight at least three more times this year," McMillen said.