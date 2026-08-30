Great Falls' Kai Stewart successfully defends BKFC title at historic Fenway Park

BOSTON — Great Falls native "King" Kai Stewart successfully defended his 145-pound featherweight Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship belt Saturday at historic Fenway Park.

Stewart defeated Boston native Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti in BKFC 92 by unanimous decision in their five-round bout. Stewart landed 141 of the 211 punches he threw to run his undefeated record to 10-0.

It was the BKFC promotion's debut event in Massachusetts and served as the first sanctioned bare-knuckle fighting competition in state history.

According to the Boston Herald, the event brought roughly 14,000 fans to Fenway Park. The historic venue has been the home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox since 1912.

Stewart was a state wrestling champion while a student at Great Falls CMR High School.

